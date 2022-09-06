SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 10.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $314.72. 158,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,762. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $329.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

