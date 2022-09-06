Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
SPPI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.86.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
