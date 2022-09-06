Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

SPPI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

