Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $102.01. 8,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,595. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.65.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

