Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.01. 8,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,595. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

