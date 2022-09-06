Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $548,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

