Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
