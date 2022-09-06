Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.