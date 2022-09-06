Step Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $215,170.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $148,150.40 and approximately $215,170.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

