StepStone Group LP Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,394 shares during the quarter. Rover Group comprises 1.3% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned 1.69% of Rover Group worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROVR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $679.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

