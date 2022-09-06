StepStone Group LP Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. SentinelOne makes up 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SentinelOne by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 27,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,283. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

