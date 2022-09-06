Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Put Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,656 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,270 put options.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 57,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
Featured Articles
