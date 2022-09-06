StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.47 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.