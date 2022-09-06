StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
BCLI stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.10. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
