StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

BCLI stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.10. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

