StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.52 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

