StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

