StockNews.com Downgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Hold

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.30. 1,196,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,670,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 130,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

