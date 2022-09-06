StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $48.11 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

