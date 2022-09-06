StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $6.55 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

