StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.79.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.