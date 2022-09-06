StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile



T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

