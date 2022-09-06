Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.89

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 60957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research firms have commented on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

