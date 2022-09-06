Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 29.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9,314.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $3,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $590,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.