Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Director Buys C$40,884.80 in Stock

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) Director Louis Maroun purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.75.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.