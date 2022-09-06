Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 1,125,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Insider Activity

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $48,443.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,105 shares of company stock valued at $972,208 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

