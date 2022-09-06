Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 150302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$52.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

