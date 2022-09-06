SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) PT Raised to $8.75

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.08% from the stock’s current price.
SurgePays Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SURG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.
Insider Transactions at SurgePays
In related news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,449,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.