SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) PT Raised to $8.75

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

In related news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,449,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SurgePays by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

