Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 490.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.3% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,193.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.98. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

