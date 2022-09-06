Symmetry Investments LP Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 490.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,077 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,654. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

