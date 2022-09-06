Symmetry Investments LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cameco by 18.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 516,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 27.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 368,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,135. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

