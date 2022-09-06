Symmetry Investments LP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,742 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMACU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $982,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 200,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 219,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:LMACU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 134,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,923. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

