Symmetry Investments LP Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,883. The company has a market cap of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

