Symmetry Investments LP Invests $3.55 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,903,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,861. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

