Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE NOC traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,650. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.