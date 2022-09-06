Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Sysco worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 378,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 199,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. 5,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

