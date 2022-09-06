Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.12.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.8 %

TTWO traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.62. 50,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.