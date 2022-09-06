Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 0.3 %

TEDU opened at $7.54 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.