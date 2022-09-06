Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

