Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,000 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,237. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

