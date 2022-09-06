Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,010 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $281.90. 14,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.