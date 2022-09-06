Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $11.32 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. 405,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

