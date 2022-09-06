Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 145,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

