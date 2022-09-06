Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,495 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.56. 10,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,952. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.82 and a 200-day moving average of $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

