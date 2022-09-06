Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,370 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.