Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,770 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $302,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $80.35 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

