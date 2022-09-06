Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,868,000 after purchasing an additional 85,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,570,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 872,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,092,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

