Telsey Advisory Group Trims Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Target Price to $18.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of LE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lands’ End by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lands’ End by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

