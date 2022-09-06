Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Shares Down 2%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 7,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 88,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Templeton Dragon Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.2981 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,792.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

