Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Shares Down 2%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 7,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 88,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.2981 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
