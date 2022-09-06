Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $427.97 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Tenset coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00011595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $427.97 million and $86,872.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.
Tenset Profile
Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,061,513 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.
