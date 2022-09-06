Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.91. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,314. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

