Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,899.20

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,899.20 and last traded at $1,878.91, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,888.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,690.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,492.99.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

