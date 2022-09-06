Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,899.20

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,899.20 and last traded at $1,878.91, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,888.01.
Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,690.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,492.99.
Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
