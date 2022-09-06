The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,850.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $41.28 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

